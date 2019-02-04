Rangers arrest nine with arms, recover looted valuables

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, arrested nine outlaws including drug pushers and recovered arms, narcotics and looted valuables during separate actions in the metropolis on Monday.

Spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that the paramilitary troops conducted operations against criminals in different areas of Karachi. During separate actions, nine outlaws involved in robbery, street crimes, drug smuggling and wanted in many cases were detained.The Rangers recovered weapons, narcotics and looted valuables from possession of the detainees who were being interrogated.—INP

