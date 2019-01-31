Rangers arrest five criminals with arms, ammunition, drugs

Staff Reporter

The Sindh Rangers arrested five suspected criminals with arms, ammunition, drugs and other stolen valuables during separate actions in the metropolis on Thursday.

A spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that the paramilitary troops conducted operations against outlaws in Nazimabad and Rizvia areas of Karachi.

During separate actions, five suspected criminals including Attaullah alias Naqabu, Nabeel alias Mian Mithoo, Muhammad Umair, Channa alias Chatthia and Muhammad Yousaf alias Papoo were apprehended with arms, ammunition, narcotics and looted valuables.

The detainees were handed over to police for further investigation.

