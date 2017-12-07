Rangers arrest five criminals in various areas

Rangers arrested five suspects involved in crimes during actions taken in various areas here.

According to Rangers spokesman arrested suspects include an operative of MQM London and Lyari gangwar terrorist.

MQM London’s operative Kamran alias Kami was arrested from Medina Colony area. The arrested suspect was involved in various crimes including aerial firing, wall chalking, casting bogus vote during elections, the spokesman said. The Lyari gang war terrorist Noorullah alias Noori was arrested during an action conducted by Rangers in Docks area. The arrested accused was involved in various crimes including extortion.—INP

