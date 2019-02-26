Rangers arrest eight target killers of MQM-L

The Sindh Rangers arrested eight target killers belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, the Sindh Rangers official Colonel Faisal of said paramilitary troops on a tip-off conducted operations in different areas of the metropolis.

He said that during the operations, eight-member gang of target killers of MQM-L headed by Saleem alias Saleem Belgium was busted.

The Rangers officials said that the detainee ‘Saleem Belgium’ used to manage the gang on directives of the MQM founder.

He also played a WhatsApp conversation call between the terrorists. The armed group of the political party would use code words to evade being spotted by the law enforcers.

The Rangers official said detained terrorists used code words like ‘boxes’ for improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ‘aalu’ for hand grenade and ‘cassette’ for pistol.—INP

