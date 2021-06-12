Rangers arrest drug peddler

Rangers and police in a joint intelligence based operation conducted in Baloch Para Jahangir Road area of Karachi arrested a notorious drug dealer Shahnawaz Baloch alias Shano and recovered 300 grams of Ice and 30 bore pistol along with rounds from his possession.

The accused was involved in large-scale drug trafficking of Ice, heroin and hashish. He used to buy drugs from Hub, Balochistan from a woman namely AmmaShama and a person Sodaif Baloch to sell it in Guru Mandir, Lasbela, PIB Colony and Jamshed Road areas. The accused used to sell drugs worth over Rs0.5 million per month.

During the initial interrogation, the accused confessed that he had been jailed several times before.

Raids were being carried out to arrest other accomplices of the accused. The arrested accused has been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.