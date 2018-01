KARACHI : The Sindh Rangers arrested 17 outlaws, recovered arms and drugs during search operations in different areas of the metropolis on Monday.

Spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that the paramilitary troops conducted operations against the criminals in Zaman Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Bilal Colony areas of Karachi.

During separate actions 17 outlaws were apprehended with weapons and drugs. The detainees were being interrogated.

