  3. Rangers arrest 13 with arms, drugs, other valuables

Rangers arrest 13 with arms, drugs, other valuables

Staff Reporter

The Sindh Rangers arrested 13 suspects including drug pushers, recovered arms, ammunition, drugs and other valuables during separate actions in different areas of metropolis on Thursday.
Spokesman of Rangers spokesperson, paramilitary troops conducted operations against criminals in North Nazimabad, Al-Falah, Korangi and Ferozabad areas of Karachi.
During separate actions, 13 suspects including drug pushers were apprehended with illegal weapons, ammunition, narcotics and looted valuables.

