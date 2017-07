Staff Reporter

Rangers conducted raids in different parts of Karachi Thursday, arresting 13 persons, including three of MAM-London, allegedly involved in murders, abetment to murders, target killing and several other heinous crime. A press release of the Para-military force identified MQM-L members as Danish, Mohammad Naveed, and Maqsood Alam. They were hauled up from Surjani Town, said the communication.