Rangers arrest 13 with arms, drugs

The Sindh Rangers arrested 13 including target killers and banned outfit members with arms and drugs during separate actions in the metropolis on Monday. Spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that the paramilitary forces conducted operations against the miscreants in different areas of Karachi. During separate actions 13 including, a member of banned Sipah-e-Muhammad identified as Mujahid, another Farhan belonging to Al-Qaeda subcontinent, six accused of target killing and other involved in robberies and different crimes. Arms and drugs were recovered from possession of the detainees who were being interrogated. —INP

