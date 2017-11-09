Rangers apprehend five accused

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh has apprehended five accused from various parts of the city, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Four accused affiliated with the proscribed organization identified as Shehzad alias Kalay alias Pooti, Haider Ali alias Chapatoo, Muhammad Irfan alias Mamoo and Muhammad Zahid alias Waseem alias Anda were arrested from Momin Abad area.

The accused were involved in an attack on polio workers and facilitating the terrorists.

In another action Rangers held Muhammad Shahid alias Gadda from Landhi, an accused affiliated with the MQM (H).

The accused was involved in different crimes including the murder of a MQM worker.

The para-military force also recovered illegal weapons, stolen property, ammunition from them and handed over to the police for further legal action.—APP

