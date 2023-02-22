Ranbir Kapoor shares about precious moment daughter Raha was born

Ranbir Kapoor recently discussed his emotions on the birth of his daughter while promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Ranbir talked openly about his feelings for and bond with his daughter Raha. Raha was born to Ranbir and Alia Bhatt in November. He admitted that he wants to be at her side all the time and doesn’t want to leave.

He wore an off-green blazer over a white t-shirt and traditional blue trousers for the commercial shoot. After having a daughter, he explained that he no longer wanted to work and instead wanted to spend all of his time at home with her.

On March 8, 2023, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is scheduled for release. Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Rajesh Jais play prominent parts in this Luv Ranjan-directed film.