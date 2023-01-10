Rana warns PTI of imposing governor’s rule in Punjab

PML-N submits resolution demanding CM Elahi to take confidence vote

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that the Centre can impose governor’s rule in Punjab if Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi-led government takes any unconstitutional step in the province.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Sanaullah said that according to the Constitution Pervaiz Elahi will not remain chief minister of Punjab if he did not seek the confidence vote on Governor Balighur Rehman’s instructions.

He asserted that CM Elahi did not have required numbers for the trust vote, and chal lenged him to obtain the confidence vote from the provincial legislators if he enjoyed the support of the majority of the lawmakers.

Sanaullah said Hamza Shehbaz is the unanimous candidate of PML-N and PPP for the post of Punjab chief minister.

“I am not aware that there are any ongoing negotiations with Chief Minister Elahi but if he takes any unconstitutional step, the government can impose governor’s rule which will remain in place for six months,” he remarked.

Sanaullah said that the snap elections in Punjab would have only happened if the assembly was dissolved. “Now they [PTI] are running away from dissolving the assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

“[PTI chief] Imran Khan is working on enemy’s agenda and his workers are at the peak of misguidance,” he added.

Sanaullah said all stakeholders including establishment and judiciary as well as the nation wanted stability in the country except Imran Khan who he said will not get any relief from courts.