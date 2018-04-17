Rana Tanveer discuss political issues, public welfare projects with CM Shehbaz

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday and discussed with him matters of mutual interest including political issues and public welfare projects.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the President Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) speaking on the occasion said that the government has given priority to welfare of public while the political opponents wasted their time in the political name-calling. The number of development projects completed during present tenure of PML-N is a new record, he said.

He said that the opponents have set records of speaking lies while we have made new records of development projects. Our development schemes are a conspicuous example of transparency, standard and speed and the people will always remember the politics of public service rendered by the PML-N government, he added.

The Chief Minister said that PML-N is the most popular and largest political party today due to its public service and the opponents have also realized that they have wasted time of the people in their respective provinces. Now these elements will face the people with what face, he said. Our government has always succeeded before the people and we shall go to them with our heads high during the next general elections.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that people will hold accountability of those who have looted the national resources and impeded the journey of development. Those who ignored the people in their provinces will be hiding their faces in the general elections. One political party has ruined the KPK while the other has wreck havocked the province of Sindh.

He said that people have given them a mandate to serve them but they ignored it and added that opposition of development schemes is, in fact, tantamount to enmity with the masses. Those who were responsible for delay in development schemes due to sit-ins have no concern with the future of the people, he added.

The Chief Minister said that these elements have increased the problems of the people with their negative politics adding that opponents of public welfare projects will have to pay the price of it. These elements will face public wrath in the elections, he said.

As like bye-elections, people will reject them in the general elections also. He said that due to the merciless plunder of national resources by corrupt rulers of the past, the country has plunged to the abyss of poverty, unemployment and ignorance. These are the people who have pushed the country toward darkness and they had only filled their pockets instead of utilizing the resources on public welfare projects, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said had these people not looted national resources, the country would have not faced the problems to such extend. The PML-N has promoted the culture of transparency, quality and merit, he maintained. We believe that merit is the only ladder of development and success and government has taken practical steps for collective wellbeing and prosperity of the people. The sincere efforts made by the government are bearing fruit, he added.

The Chief Minister said that if an opportunity is given again in the next general elections, the journey of development that has started from Punjab will be extended to across the country and midnight oil will be burnt to make Pakistan a realm of Quaid and Iqbal’s vision.

