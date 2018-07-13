Rana Sanaullah’s remarks regarding Nawaz reception spark anger

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that welcoming former premier and his party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on airport is a bigger and more sacred task than Hajj.

Speaking to a private television channel, Rana Sanaullah, who was answering a question missing Nawaz Sharif’s flight, said that workers are coming on streets to show solidarity with the “respect vote” slogan given by the party’s supreme leader and not just to receive Sharif and his daughter.

The anchor questioned if they are going to Hajj, upon which Sanaullah said it is a more sacred task than Hajj, annual pilgrimage to Makkah, for the workers are out there for country’s sake.

Despite protest by the anchors interviewing him, Rana Sanaullah said that he thinks there is nothing more sacred than coming out on streets for the sake of their country’s good.

People of the country and religious scholars have heavily condemned his statement for drawing a comparison between the holy pilgrimage and receiving a political leader.

