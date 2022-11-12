Rana Sanaullah sends message from hospital; says he is ‘absolutely fine’

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, who was taken to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi following chest discomfort on Friday, said that he was on the road to recovery after undergoing a couple of minor health checkups and procedures.

In an audio message to all his well-wishers, Rana Sanaullah said that he was “absolutely fine”.

Rana Sanaullah had undergone heart surgery in 2004. “For patients like me, some minor procedures and a general checkup are essential every two to three years,” he said.

He said that he was recuperating after the procedure at the AFIC in Rawalpindi and would be back in a day or two. He also urged his sympathizers not to throng the hospital, as the facility has its restrictions.

“All my friends are welcome to see me when I am back home on Sunday,” he added.