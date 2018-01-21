Rana Sanaullah refuses to resign amid Pir Sialvi’s Lahore visit

LAHORE : While rejecting demands of resignation, Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah has on Saturday asserted that Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi would leave Lahore after paying visit to Data Darbar.

Sanaullha chaired a session here in Lahore Saturday.

The sitting was held to ponder over and review security arrangements for public gathering in Lahore. Officials briefed provincial law minister on security arrangements around historic site. Talking on the occasion, Sanaullah termed Sialvi’s resignation demands illegal and unfair.

Later, Sanaullah talked to media and took a jibe at Sheikh Rashid. He said Rashid only raised nothing but empty page in Mall Road rally.

“Instead of submitting resignation, Rashid has reached Dubai. There was lot of noise shrouding Mall Road rally but the show was totally flop”, claimed Sanaullah.

Orignally published by NNI