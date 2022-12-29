Rana Sanaullah rebuffs PTI’s narrative of a potential technocrat setup

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Tuesday rebuffed an attempt by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to build up a narrative of a potential technocrat setup, saying such attempts are “aimed at stoking political instability and uncertainty” in the country.

Rana Sanaullah responded to a claim made by senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry who said that the idea of sending the PDM government packing and installing a long-term technocrat government was under consideration to stop Imran Khan from coming back to power.

Fawad Chaudhry called the idea of importing technocrats from the United States for this purpose a “joke”, adding that a technocrat government could not solve the country’s current issues, as it would plunge the country into a host of problems and then these technocrats would flee.

Reacting to the claims, Rana Sanaullah said that the establishment neither approached the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nor the PTI in connection with the technocratic setup.

Speaking to a private news channel, Rana said that Imran Khan concocts fresh stories every other day. However, no message regarding the technocratic setup was conveyed,” he added.

He stated that the institution has pledged to the nation that it will remain apolitical.

“The PML-N-led government is making all-out efforts to put the economy back on track,” he said.

Imran doesn’t see elections happening anytime soon