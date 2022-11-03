Rana Sanaullah ready to send Imran Khan to Machh jail

Islamabad: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday claimed that he would send PTI Chairman Imran Khan to Machh jail in Balochistan after arresting him.

While talking to a private channel, the federal minister said that he would keep the former premier in the “Mirchi ward” of Machh Jail as various politicians have lived there already.

Rana said that BNP chief Akhtar Mengal had asked him to keep Imran Khan in Machh jail in case the government arrested him.

Recalling the incidents that took place on May 25 during Khan’s first long march towards Islamabad, the interior minister lamented not arresting him on that day.

“I wish a case should have been filed instead of forming a sub-committee,” he said, adding that if the cabinet would have paid attention to his words the authorities would have arrested the PTI chief.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s long march toward Islamabad has entered its seventh day.

According to PTI’s official Twitter account, Imran Khan will spend day 7 of the Haqeeqi Azadi March in Wazirabad today.