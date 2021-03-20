Rana Sanaullah on long march

The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s decision to postpone the long march was wrong, says PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

In a media talk in Lahore on Saturday, Sanaullah said the long march will be held after Eidul Fitr.

“We should have continued the long march, the cancellation of the long march was wrong.

But we will sacrifice them [the PTI government] before Eidul Azha,” he said.

He said that PPP was not in favour of resignations and it was thought that maybe PPP avoided resignations because of the Sindh government.

Sanaullah said that the parties had suggested that resignations be made from the National Assembly first, adding that they would resolve their differences by sitting down.

The PML-N leader said that the PDM will reorganise and announce a long march, get rid of the “gang” of the country and sacrifice the PTI government before Eid sacrifice.

“PPP has a stand of its own,” he said, adding that the party had gone to the Central Executive Committee and it is hoped that after PPP’s decision, the PDM will reconcile.