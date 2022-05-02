Rana Sanaullah hints at suspending PMLN Supremo Nawaz Sharif sentence

Lahore: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Sunday hinted at suspending the punishment of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in the UK due to health issues.

Rana Sanullah, in an interview with a private TV channel, mentioned that both the federal and provincial governments were allowed by legal provisions to suspend or quash the punishment of an accused and offer him a chance to plead his case afresh before a court of law for being ‘wrongly’ sentenced earlier in the case.

“Powers to suspend the conviction lie with the government and the judiciary,” Rana Sanaullah said.

He further added that the provisions might be invoked against the sentence of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and others.

Referring to the return of the former Prime Minister from London, the interior minister said that the decision would be taken by Nawaz Sharif himself, considering his health condition.

