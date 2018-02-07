Rana Sanaullah criticises KP Police for delayed arrest in Asma murder case

LAHORE : Punjab law minister has criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police on Wednesday by saying that perpetrator in minor Asma’s murder case belonged to victim’s neighbourhood household and could not be traced for a long time.

While talking to the media, Sanaullah said that the case was solved with help of Punjab government after DNA tests were carried out in Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA).

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan should thank Punjab chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif and PFSA Director General (DG).

While talking about Nizamuddin Sialvi’s statement, he said that the cleric has rightly stated that he along with his supporters were attempted to be misused in hands of ‘secret forces’.

The law minister further said that leaders of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been claiming for a long time that ‘secret hands’ are attempting to destabilise the system.

Statement of the law minister over late Asma has come in after her rapist and murderer was caught today, over two weeks after her body was recovered in the fields.

Sanaullah had said on Tuesday that Asma had gone missing on January 14 in Mardan’s Gujar Garhi area, and her dead body was found from sugarcane fields near her home on January 15 after rape.

DNA samples – including blood and hair – of 145 locals within 2-3 kilometers radius of incident were taken for cross-matching by KP Police.

Orignally published by NNI