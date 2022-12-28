Rana Sanaullah claims suspects involved in Islamabad bomb blast arrested

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has claimed that suspects involved in the bomb blast in Islamabad’s I-10 sector last week have been arrested by law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Last week, a bomb blast occurred in Islamabad when cops had stopped a “suspicious” taxi for snap-checking, which killed three, including one police personal, and at least seven people — including four police officers and three civilians — were injured.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chattha had said that the police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” with a man and a woman aboard. He said that while the police were about to check the car, the man detonated himself.

In an interview with a local news channel on Wednesday, Rana Sanaullah said that the proscribed Tehreek-e- Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had accepted responsibility for the attack. He said that the suspects had travelled from Kurram Agency to Rawalpindi.

“We have rounded up four to five suspects and their handlers have also been apprehended,” Rana claimed as several embassies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Australia have warned their citizens not to travel unnecessarily in the federal capital.

