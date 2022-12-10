Rana Sana challenges Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab

In the wake of the apparent confusion among the ranks of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the standoff between the PTI and the PML-Q on the dissolution of assemblies, the PML-N has now dared Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies, adding that the government is ready for elections.

Last month, Imran Khan, on the culmination of their second long march, had said that they had decided to opt-out of the “corrupt system and quit all assemblies”.

“My party has decided not to remain part of the current political system and will instead resign from all the assemblies,” Imran Khan had announced.

Since then, the government had been on the defensive mode, carrying out attempts to prevent the dissolution of assemblies.

However, for the first time since the announcement of Imran Khan, the PML-N shunned its defensive posture of asking him not to execute his plan and went all-out, daring him to do so.

In a press conference in Lahore, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government was ready for elections, adding that the governor would sign the summary immediately.

“I challenge Imran Khan to immediately dissolve the [Punjab and KP] assemblies, and we will hold elections there [in both provinces] in 90 days,” Rana Sanaullah dared Imran Khan.

He advised Imran Khan to stop making lame excuses and have the courage and dissolve them immediately.

“We will defeat you in Punjab, which is 65% [population] of Pakistan, and the elections in both assemblies will also determine the outcome of the next general polls,” Rana vowed.