A meeting to review National Counter Violent Extremism Policy, 2022 was held in Islamabad Tuesday, with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in the chair.

The meeting was given detailed briefing by Director General National Counter Terrorism Authority about the aims and objectives of the Policy.

He said the policy has been devised based on the opinions of over 280 experts to identify and respond effectively to trends in violent extremism.

Under the policy, the values of peace, tolerance and diversity will be promoted in the society and social, electronic and print media will be used proactively to counter violent extremism.

The policy also aims at protecting the downtrodden segments of the society. The meeting decided to involve all stakeholders in the consultative process and introduced some amendments in the policy after which it will be forwarded to the cabinet for approval.