LAHORE : Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday claimed that Rana Mashhood was maligning establishment on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif.

He was speaking to media here to respond to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashhood statement of deal with establishment,

“Nation awarded throne to Imran Khan through power of vote. Mashhood is trying to make General Polls 2018 controversial,” Asserted Chohan.

