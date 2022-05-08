Rana demands guarantees of ‘peaceful’ PTI march on Islamabad

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday warned former prime minister Imran Khan to ensure that PTI’s long march on Islamabad was “peaceful” and “political”, asserting that the government won’t allow an anarchy-like situation to persist in the country.

“They will have to give [the government] assurances that the march will be peaceful, political and democratic,” Sanaullah said at a media talk outside the Lahore district and sessions court, where he had attended a hearing of a drugs case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force.

In his conversation with reporters, he criticised Imran and his predecessor Sheikh Rashid for “inciting” and “misleading” the public against the government.

“Even yesterday, he (Imran) told his supporters not to spare anyone. I am warning you for the last time — not as a minister — but as the president of PML-N Punjab. If you don’t let go of these tactics and keep encouraging your supporters to disrespect members of other parties, you will face the same fate too. You won’t be able to escape from it.”

Sanaullah was referring to the PTI chairman’s remarks in the address he made at the party’s Mianwali rally. The ex-premier had told his workers that neither containers placed on the route could stop them from their march on Islamabad nor could the interior minister.

He had also accused Sanaullah of committing 18 murders.

The PML-N leader warned Imran that if he didn’t mend his ways, the PML-N too would instruct its workers to “catch and beat them up”. “This is your misconception that you will be able to cause anarchy or chaos in the country. Nothing will happen,” Sanaullah told Imran. “They [the supporters] will become human beings after a few thrashings.”

He also excoriated Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid for his “ignorant” and “misleading” comments against the government. “You told people that this march will be bloody. I am warning you to take your words back or I won’t let you step out of your house.”

He further demanded of PTI to “distance” itself, condemn and apologise for the Masjid-i-Nabwi incident, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet members were heckled by Pakistani pilgrims.

