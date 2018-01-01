Rana criticizes Imran, Shaikh, says “They are in State of Panic”

FAISALABAD : Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed are in a state of panic.

Speaking to the media in Faisalabad, Sanaullah said those who got Nawaz disqualified are embarrassed as the nation is supporting the former prime minister.

He referred to Imran as “Pagal [crazy] Khan” and Rasheed as “Pindi ka Shaitan [devil of Rawalpindi]”.

“The whole world considers qualified the one whose disqualification was attempted,” he said, referring to Nawaz.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N leader said Nawaz believes in working on merit, transparency and has not hidden anything about himself.

Talking about the Model Town inquiry report, Sanaullah, who figures prominently in the judicial report into the 2014 violence, said the report does not contain anything despite claims that it had many “secrets”.

Referring to reports that Nawaz and brother Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif are in Saudi Arabia seeking a ‘deal’ out of their present predicament, the law minister said they are discussing issues confronting the Muslim World during their visit. He added that the treason case verdict against former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf should be announced soon.

Earlier talking to media in Islamabad, Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that Sharif brothers will not get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) this time even if they visit all Arab countries.

Shaikh Rasheed said that the people involved in money laundering cannot get support from anywhere and they will eventually be jailed.

Orignally published by INP