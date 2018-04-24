Rana assures vanaspati manufacturers of resolving their issues

Islamabad

Minister of State for Finance, Rana Muhammad Afzal khan Monday assured the vanaspati manufacturers of all possible cooperation in resolving their problems.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, led by Abdul Waheed, Chairman that called on the Minister here Monday. The delegation discussed with the Minister tax-related issues faced by the Vanaspati Ghee manufacturers.

The delegation requested Minister’s support for early release of payments to Ghee Mills by Utility Stores Corporation. Solving the issue, they said would help in resolving liquidity crunch of the industry.—APP