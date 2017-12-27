Rana Afzal takes oath as Minister of State for Finance

Mohammad Arshad

Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Tuesday, was appointed as Minister of State for Finance and Revenue. President Mamnoon Hussain administrated the oath from him.

After assuming charge, the Minister of State for Finance thanked the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the Leader of the PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for reposing their trust in his abilities and giving him such an important portfolio. He also thanked Senator Ishaq Dar for recommending him for the po-st.

He also said that he has been serving as a politician for the last 25 years and for the past 4 years he had been assisting the Finance Minister in the budget preparation exercise so he is reasonably familiar with the economic challenges the country has been facing.

He asserted that he will work as diligently as possible to serve the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The Minister of State also said that this is the last year for the current tenure of the government of PML-N but he is sure that many ongoing projects will be completed in this year that will take the GDP to the next higher level. He further stated that he will play a positive role in finding solutions for the economic challenges like trade and fiscal deficits. He prayed to Almighty Allah to help him discharge his duties in the best interest of the country.