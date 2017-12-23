Rana Afzal new State Minister for Finance

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government has decided to appoint Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Parliamentary Secretary Finance, as State Minister for Finance, in the absence of Ishaq Dar.

A Minister of State is a junior minister who may assist a cabinet minister or have independent charge of a ministry.

The decision to appoint Afzal Khan was taken during a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was also present during the meeting.

Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan has confirmed that he has been informed about the responsibilities being assigned to him as Minister of State for Finance. Khan would take oath as Minister of State on Tuesday.