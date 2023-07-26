Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday was acquitted by an anti-terrorism court in a case involving threats to the Punjab chief secretary, his family, and other officers.

The court issued the decision after the case’s plaintiff altered their statement. The case was originally filed against the senior Pakistan Muslim League-N politician at the Industrial Police Station in Gujranwala on August 25, 2022, after a complaint was lodged by Sheikh Shekaz Aslam, a leader from the Pakistan Muslim League-Q, citing threats made by Sanaullah.

After the court hearing, the minister spoke to journalists about fearlessly appearing before the judges, without resorting to any form of concealment such as using “buckets” over one’s head.