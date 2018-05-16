Ramzan Sasta bazaars to be made functional from today

The administration is finalizing all the arrangements to make functional 35 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars in the division from Wednesday to provide relief to the consumers during the upcoming holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarik.

According to details, 16 Ramzan bazaars will be set up in Rawalpindi district, six in Jhelum, six in Attock and seven in Chakwal district.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sara Hayat, the administration and price control magistrate would launch crackdowns against profiteers and efforts would be made to provide relief to the public on items of daily use and implement the recommended prices.

The Ramzan bazaars to be established from May 16 and will remain operational till June 15. The agriculture department has also been directed to set up fair price shops at Ramzan Bazaars.

Talking to APP she said, the Ramzan bazaars and open markets would be monitored by district administration and deputy commissioners concerned.

The traders would not be allowed to fleece the customers and sale low quality products, she added.

The shopkeepers have been directed to display price lists at prominent places and sale daily use items according to the rate lists.

The violators of the orders would be penalized in accordance with the law, she added.

The citizens would be able to purchase all kitchen items including flour, sugar, grains, basin, meat, chicken, onion, potatoes, ghee and other products of daily use at subsidized rates which will be less than the open market.—APP

Related