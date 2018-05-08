Ramzan markets to provide quality items on discounted rates

Zubair Qureshi

With Ramzan-ul-Mubarak just a week away, the city local government of Rawalpindi has decided to set up five special markets in the city.

Municipal Officer Regulation (MOR) Shahzad Gohar said that these bazaars would be set up by the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (MCR).

The markets will be located at the Nawaz Sharif Park along Double Road in Shamsababd, Committee Chowk, Haideri Chowk, Dhoke Hassu and Sadiqabad.

He said that the government will ensure the availability of daily-use commodities at these markets, especially during the holy month of Ramzan.

In this regard, according to the MOR Mr Gohar special directives have also been issued to prominently display rate lists of all commodities which will be available at the stalls. The lists, he said, will also bear the phone numbers of those tasked with supervising affairs at the respective bazaars so that if any stall owner overcharges, a complaint can be made. The lists will also contain numbers for emergency services.

The Ramzan bazaar will also provide quality items to buyers at reasonable rates, the MOR said, adding that apart from daily-use items, fresh vegetables and fruits would also be available at subsidized rates in the market. Each bazaar will also have its own control room with segregated waiting areas for men and women.