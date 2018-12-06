Rampant corruption put country into present quagmire: CM

KP government ready to hold polls in tribal districts

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has expressed its willingness to hold the Local Government polls in the Tribal districts. ‘The provincial government is ready to hold the local government elections in all the tribal districts’. The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan declared while talking to newsmen after addressing an anti-corruption function at Nishtar Hall here on Thursday. The Captain of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also hinted at expansion of the KP cabinet saying more people would be inducted in the cabinet.

The chief minister said that the provincial government presented itself for accountability. Regarding investigation into Malam Jaba scam, he said that the NAB has complete record in this regard, adding that the government was ready to cooperate with the NAB. He said that the PTI was standing against corruption.

Earlier addressing a seminar arranged by Anti-Corruption Department at Nishtar Hall Peshawar Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that rampant corruption has put the country into the present quagmire. The present government, he said, has launched a struggle against corruption adding that corruption is the main cause of bankruptcy and devastation of countries adding the government initiated a transparent and corruption free governance and made legislations against corruption during its previous tenure in the province.

Chief Minister said that PTI was the first ever government which made legislation making its own ministers accountable. The Anti-Corruption Department was being strengthened because we could not compromise on transparency. He underlined the need for collective efforts to eliminate corruption, protect the poor which is also our religious obligations. The international community has got together against corruption and irregularities. Pakistan is one amongst the country severely hit by corruption and corrupt practices. ‘We are aware as to why a transparent governance is necessary for a balanced society adding that corruption breeds multiple ills in the society and the end result leads to the total deprivation of the poor and hapless in the society’. CM Mehmood said.

Mahmood Khan also spoke about the nexus of corrupt elements adding that the corrupt make it to the power corridor and these exploitative forces bring along total devastation to the nation. We have to respond collectively in order to totally eliminate corruption. He said when he came to the power corridor; he sensitized the decision-makers to plan a transparent delivery system as envisaged in the PTI’s manifesto.

The previous tenure of PTI in the province spent considerable time on legislation. More than 150 laws were framed and the first ever right to information law aimed at total openness in the governance. This was followed by Right to Services in order to bridge the gap between the rich and poor and secure the rights of the poor. CK KP said his government not only offered itself for accountability but made the whistle blower law to ensure transparency in the system at all levels of governance. The legislation was followed by the rules of business and now his government was focusing on the strengthening of Anti-Corruption Department putting it on modern lines to totally discourage corruption and corrupt practices.

