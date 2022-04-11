Ramiz’s quadrangular series idea nipped in the bud

ICC Board meeting has rejected Ramiz Raja’s proposed idea of the quadrangular series involving the likes of Pakistan, India, England, and Australia.

The series was to take place annually with each participating nation getting the hosting duties.

The proposal was discussed among full members over the weekend at the ICC meeting, first at the chief executive level and then at Sunday’s board meeting.

The concept of a quadrangular series had the backing of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) at the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting.

ECB’s Chief Executive Tom Harrison opined that the members be allowed to organize four-nation championships at convenient windows.

However, ICC’s Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) already put forward its reservation regarding the proposed model.

They are of the view that too many multilateral tournaments could depreciate the value of the World Cups.

The current ICC rules restrict the multi-lateral engagements to only triangular events.

“In any case, ICC’s Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) was against this proposal. As we know that the MPA (Members Participation Agreement) doesn’t allow any member nation to host more than tri-nation, organising four-nation every year would have in any case devalued ICC’s own marquee events,” a board member said to Press Trust of India.

Another factor working against the PCB chairman was the exclusion of countries not considered financially viable for such a series.