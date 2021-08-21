Ramiz Raja strong candidate as PM Imran mulls appointment of new PCB chief: reports

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has reportedly emerged as a front runner in a race for the post the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman as Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided against extending the term of Ehsan Mani.

Media reports claimed that extension is not being given to Mani as the premier, who is also a former politician, was not satisfied with his performance.

Ramiz Raja, who represented Pakistan during the 1980s and the 1990s and also part of the World Cup-winning team in 1992, reportedly meet the criteria for the post the premier wanted to appoint a professional cricketer to the post.

The PM will take the final decision in this regard in a couple of days. The premier as the patron in chief of the PCB will recommend two names to the PCB’s governing board for the coveted post in the next few days.

Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan are the representatives of the prime minister in the PCB governing board.

Back in May this year, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had rejected rumours of sending his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

