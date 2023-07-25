Bipin Dani

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who is here in Sri Lanka for the Test commentary between the two teams, met his old Sri Lankan friends at a dinner hosted by Sidath Wettimuny, the former opening batter.

The dinner party, which was held at the hotel Hilton, was also attended by ex-fast bowlers-Ashantha de Mel and Rumesh Ratnayake.

“We all have played cricket together and cherished the old memories,” de Mel, speaking exclusively, said.

“Ramiz was a good hooker with the bat, and we all discussed our playing days,” he said.

After the conclusion of his playing days, Wettimuny stayed involved in the game initially as a match referee and later became the chairman of selectors for the Sri Lankan cricket team.

Interestingly, both Ramiz Raza and Sidath Wettimuny have also acted at the chairman’s posts in their respective countries, though Wettimuny also served in the interim committee.

Both celebrate their birth anniversaries two days apart. Raja is six years younger (14 August 1962) to Wettimunny, who was born on 12th August 1956.

“It was a good discussion among the four of us, and we all enjoyed the Sunday evening, “ de Mel said.

“Sadly, we could not click the photograph, which we realized afterward,” de Mel concluded.