Ramesh pursued politics of self-interest: Kamran

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Statistics Senator Kamran Michael Sunday alleged that the deserting PML-N lawmaker Ramesh Kumar was not sincere to the cause of his community and pursued politics of self-interest.

In response to Ramesh Kumar’s press conference, General Secreatry PML-N (Minority Wing) Senator Kamran Michael said when Ramesh Kumar joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he vowed to stand by the party through thick and thin, but now he quit the party pursuing his personal interests.

Ramesh Kumar on Saturday announced to quit the PML-N and join the PTI in a press conference.

Senator Michael said Hindu, Sikh, Parsi and other minorities were hands and arms of Nawaz Sharif as his party had given them due share in the government.

The minister said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was a saviour for the Pakistani Hindus who got passed the Hindu Marriage Bill.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was just talking about minority rights, but in fact his party’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cut the minority fund and used the money on some other project. The Peshawar church bomb blast victims were still waiting for the KP government’s financial support money, he added.

He said the people would vote political parties to power for the welfare works and not allegations, adding that Imran Khan’s defeat in the upcoming general elections was a writing on the wall.