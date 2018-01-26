Ramesh elected Chairman NA Committee on Statistics

Staff Reporter

Prominent parliamentarian Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, in a meeting held at Parliament House on Thursday, has been elected as the new Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee of the Statistics. He was elected unanimously by all Committee Members who were present representing different political parties.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani, in his opening remarks expressed his thanks and gratitude to all the members of the Committee for electing him as Chairman. He said that Statistics play a pivotal role in every field of human activity from worship to business.