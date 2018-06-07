Ramazan’s last Friday to be observed as Palestine, Kashmir Day: JRL

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has announced to observe the last Friday of Ramazan as Palestine and Kashmir Day.

The JRL in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, made a fervent appeal to the freedom loving people of Jammu and Kashmir to lend their full support to the following resolution.

This grand congregation resolves that the world community should rise to the occasion to solve the festering human issue of Palestine and Kashmir and help curb the atrocities perpetrated on the people of both these regions of the world.

This congregation fervently appeals the OIC to bar the nefarious designs of Israel for its illegitimate occupation of Masjid Aqsa.

This congregation resolves that the UNO should fulfill its commitment to solve the Kashmir issue in accordance with its agreed resolutions.

This congregation appeals world community to take serious note of the rule of oppression and suppression and gross human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

The prevailing state of absolute lawlessness in Jammu and Kashmir has rendered the civil liberty, honour and dignity of the general public as highly vulnerable. People on one pretext or the other, get killed, maimed and incarcerated on fabricated grounds and languish in jails without any trail and justice.—KMS