Staff Reporter

The Government of Sindh has been observing the following office timings during the Holy month of Ramzan, 2018 by the offices of Sindh Government working on 5 and 6 days a week basis.

According to a handout, the working timing of offices on 5-days a week (Monday to Thursday) 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The offices working on 6-days a week (Monday to Thursday and Saturday) 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.