Ramazan relief package: Govt reduces prices of flour, sugar

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government announced a major reduction in the prices of flour and sugar as per the Ramazan relief package, slashing flour price from Rs 550 to Rs400 and sugar price from Rs75 to Rs70 per kilogram to be available at Ramazan Bazaars and Utility Stores till Eid-ul-Fitr per 10-kilogram bag in Punjab province.

Prime Minister @CMShehbaz directs to reduce prices of flour to 400 per 10kg and sugar to 70 rupees per kg till Eid-ul-Fitrhttps://t.co/igdMZvDJUk pic.twitter.com/HqyLDHgt3N — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) April 20, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday, chaired an emergency meeting to discuss a reduction in eatables prices. During the meeting, all the provincial chief secretaries briefed the prime minister about existing prices as well as the supply condition of the food commodities.

In line with the decision, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the other provinces to maintain the said prices for public relief.

Prime Minister also asked the Punjab government to support Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments to help them fix the said prices of the two commodities.

Moreover, he also announced that the federal government would make additional payments to the Balochistan government in this regard, as required.