The recently announced Ramazan Package by the federal government and provincial governments has become an annual feature but unfortunate part is that little is done to check profiteering and soaring prices in the open market. While we indeed appreciate the steps taken by both federal and provincial governments for giving relief to the general public, it is also for the relevant quarters to ensure that the concerns of the people regarding quality of subsidised items are also addressed as almost every year people are seen openly complaining of the low quality of items sold at the USC outlets and Ramazan Bazaars.

Undoubtedly, every year the month of Ramazan faces price hike of almost all commodities including the daily necessities. It has become a mindset of businesses and traders to devour profit in this month of care and compassion. The federal and provincial governments should do their needful to ensure that the prices do not shoot up in the open market; and accordingly, the traders and shopkeepers must be restricted to sell the consumer items as per approved list so that they should keep the profit rates at the minimum and thus earn mercy, forgiveness and salvation in the holy month.

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

