EVERY year the month of Ramazan faces price hike of almost all commodities including the daily necessities. It has become a mindset of businesses and traders to devour profit in this month of care and compassion. To provide some relief to the consumers, announcing Ramazan package by the federal and provincial governments has become an annual feature but unfortunate part is that little is done to check profiteering and soaring prices in the open market.

At its meeting on Thursday, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved Ramazan relief package with subsidies worth Rs 1.733 billion on nineteen commodities. This relief will be extended to the general public through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets across the country. Punjab government has separately come up with its Ramazan package worth billions of rupees under which ‘Sasta Ramazan bazaars’ will be opened across the province to provide essential commodities to the people at subsidised rates. While we indeed appreciate the steps taken by both federal and provincial governments for giving relief to the general public, it is also for the relevant quarters to ensure that the concerns of the people regarding quality of subsidised items are also addressed as almost every year, people are seen openly complaining of the low quality of items sold at the USC outlets and Ramazan Bazaars. It will be better if monitoring teams are also constituted that regularly visit these bazaars and protect the people from the high handedness of traders by penalising those selling substandard items. Most importantly, the federal and provincial governments also need to ensure that the prices do not shoot up in the open market as well. By evolving a proper mechanism, the traders and shopkeepers must be restricted to sell the consumer items as per approved list. It is also for the traders to respect the sanctity of this holy month. Instead of grabbing exorbitant profit from the fasting folks, they should keep the profit rates at the minimum and thus earn mercy, forgiveness and salvation in the holy month.

