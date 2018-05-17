Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan, faithful to start fasts from Thursday

KARACHI, May 16 (INP): Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman has said that Ramazan has been sighted in Pakistan and first Ramazan will be on Thursday.

Speaker during a presser here on Wednesday, Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman said, “Testimonies declaring that the moon was sighted have been received from Upper Dir, Buner, Nathia Gali, Quetta and Abbottabad. The first fast will be observed across Pakistan on Thursday.”

The moon was not visible in Peshawar and Islamabad because of clouds.

In Saudi Arabia, Ramazan crescent was also not sighted on Tuesday therefore, the holy month will begin in Pakistan and Gulf countries on a same day.