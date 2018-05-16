Ramazan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah

Saudi moon observers said that there was no sight of Ramadan crescent in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The first day of the Islamic holy month of fasting begins in the Kingdom on Thursday, as Al-Arabiya news channel reported.

The channel said that bad weather and dust made observation difficult. The Saudi Arabian high court is due to look at scientific reports and determine the first day of the holy month.

Muslims around the world are set to mark the month, during which believers abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn until sunset.