Ramazan moon likely to be sighted on May 16

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the Ramazan moon is likely to be sighted on May 16 (Wednesday) and the first day of the holy month will begin on May 17 (Thursday).

According to the Met office, the moon for the holy month will be born at 4:49 pm on 15th May.

According to astronomical parameters, there is fair chance of sighting the new crescent of Ramazan, 1439 AH on the evening of May 16.

The Central Reut–e-Hilal Committee meeting is scheduled to be held on May 16 (Wednesday) in Islamabad.

Ramazan 1439 will begin on Thursday, May 17 if the moon is sighted on the announced date.

Orignally published by INP