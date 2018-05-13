Ramazan crescent sighting meeting on 16th

4

Islamabad

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would meet on Wednesday, (May 16), 29 Shaban-ul-Moazzam in Karachi for sighting the crescent of Ramdan-ul-Mubarak, 1439 Hijri.
Chairman of the Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman would chair the meeting of Sindh Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, whereas, the other members of the committee would join the meetings of their respective Provincial/ District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees.
Likewise, the zonal committee of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would hold its meeting at building of Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO), Islamabad.—APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR