Ramazan crescent sighting meeting on 16th

Islamabad

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would meet on Wednesday, (May 16), 29 Shaban-ul-Moazzam in Karachi for sighting the crescent of Ramdan-ul-Mubarak, 1439 Hijri.

Chairman of the Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman would chair the meeting of Sindh Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, whereas, the other members of the committee would join the meetings of their respective Provincial/ District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees.

Likewise, the zonal committee of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would hold its meeting at building of Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO), Islamabad.—APP