Ramazan bazzars to sell items at subsidised rates

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Assistant Commissioner Attock Marziya Saleem has said that Ramazan Bazar has been set up in Attock to ensure provision of edibles to the people at subsidised rates.

No stall holder will be allowed to sell substandard edibles and if any one found involved in this practice will be heavily fined . She said this while talking to reporters during her visit of the Bazar.

She said , in Ramzan Bazar fruit , vegetables, oil/ghee , flour and sugar will be available at subsidised rates and to ensure this price control magistrates , Tehsildars, and Muncipal Committee officers will pay surprise visit to this Bazar .

She said that a complaint cell in the Ramzan Bazar has also been established while civil defence and Rescue 1122 staff will remain present to handle any emergency. Beside this police will also be deployed. Similar Ramzan Sasta Bazars in other tehsils of the district which include Jand , Pindigheb, Fatehjang, Hasanabdal and Hazro have also been set up.