Ramazan Bazars in AJK districts to supply edibles at cheaper rates

Mirpur (Ajk)

Special Ramazan Bazars have been set up in various parts of all ten districts of the State in order to ensure the required supply of edibles to the general consumers at subsidized rates during the ongoing holy month of Ramazan.

“Quality items of daily use have been made available at the Ramazan Bazars at subsidized rates as compared to the open market”, Director General Public Relations of AJK government Raja Azher Iqbal said.

Venders at Ramazan bazaars have been bound to display the official rate lists of the commodities, issued by the authorities, at a visible place at their sale points, Azher told APP on Thursday.

In Mirpur, Ramazan Bazar has been set up outside premises of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah International Mirpur Cricket stadium. The edibles including mutton, beef, chicken, sugar, vegetables, fruit, atta, rice, pulses and other items will be available at subsidized rates at Ramazan bazaars as fixed by the administration.

The AJK government has directed the Divisional and District authorities to monitor, besides conducting frequent surprise checking of the prices of the commodities of daily use – displayed at the conspicuous places at all the shops in Ramazan Bazars as well as at other shopping centers in all AJK cities, tehsil and district headquarters.

The district administrations in AJK had also launched an extensive drive taking stringent measures to discourage profiteering, hoarding and artificial scarcity of edible items during and after the Holy month of Ramazan. Those involved in such unlawful act would be taken to task, the officer said adding that sanctity of this holy month will be maintained in all circumstances.—APP